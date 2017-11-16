TDA Grant Resolution and COUNTY court news

Culberson County commissioners court met last Monday in special session to approve a resolution that will increase the numbers of residents that will be able to access services at the local Nutrition Center. People with disabilities will now be eligible for meals and along with an increase in the population needing the services, the Nutrition Center will increase its roster by almost 100 more residents. The actual resolution is shown below.

County Judge Urias is also scheduled to meet with officials from TxDot tomorrow to begin preliminary plans for improvements at the airport. Much needed improvements will mean greater access to interested companies like Blue Origin and the Hughes Corporation, as well as to Care Flight companies who frequently transport critical patients to El Paso in emergencies.