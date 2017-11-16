USPS Holiday shipping schedule

The United States Postal Service and local Van Horn Post Office has announced dates for holiday shipping. Yes, it’s that time to start think-ahead to make certain your packages reach their destination timely. Pick-up the handout with the schedule at the counter that has all the information you need to for the best service wherever you ship. Of course the USPS hopes more take advantage of shipping early to avoid problems. For those who procrastinate the annual task, the USPS has set final dates on certain shipping services.

You can also sign up for Informed Delivery at informed delivery.usps.com to get a free snapshot of packages arriving. Email notifications and the Informed Delivery dashboard and mobile app include images of letter sized mail and color images from participating mailers. Package tracking information on Priority Mail Express, Priority Mail and other parcels is only available through the Informed Delivery dashboard or mobile app. See informeddelivery.usps.com for more additional information and limitations.

For expected delivery before December 25, actual delivery date may vary depending on origin, destination, and Post Office acceptance date and time and other conditions including customs delays. For Priority Mail Express shipments mailed December 22 through December 25, the money-back guarantee applies only if the shipment was not delivered, or delivery was not attempted within 2 business days.

For the best service locally and due to limited storage, postal workers ask that once you receive notification that your package has been scanned delivered, that customers please collect their packages as soon as possible.