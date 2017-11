Submitted by Valentine Radio, valentineradio.net

The Valentine City Council met Tuesday evening with a light agenda. The only item of note was the hiring of Stephen Mitchell as the Valentine City Attorney. Mitchell has done work for the City of Valentine in the past. Valentine Mayor Summer Webb mentioned having previous working experience with Mr. Michell in some of her other endeavors. Mitchell has had a long standing business in Van Horn and represents Van Horn and Culberson County entities.