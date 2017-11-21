Filing underway for 2018 Democratic Primary

By Becky Brewster

Filing has commenced for the Tuesday, March 6, 2018 Democratic Primary. The deadline for filing is Monday, December 11, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. Candidates are urged to turn in their application for a place on the ballot well before the deadline. Applications along with the required petitions or filing fees can be turned in to Rebecca L. Brewster at 301 Crockett Street. The following candidates have already filed:

County Judge: Manuel “Manny” Molinar

County Clerk: Linda McDonald

County Treasurer: Adrian Hinojos

County Commissioner Pct 2: Incumbent Raul Rodriguez, Dolores “Lolo” Urias, Joe Mike Balcazar,

County Commissioner Pct 4: Adrian Norman

JP Pct 1: Juliann Luna

JP Pct 2: Alvaro “AP” Flores, Jr.

Early Voting for the Democratic Primary will begin Tuesday, February 20, 2018 and run through Friday, March 2, 2018.