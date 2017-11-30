Soup Traveler – GOULASH (Serves 6-8)

(All items available at your local Porter’s grocery store)

3 lbs ground beef

1 large onion, rough chopped

2 15 oz can tomato sauce

3 cups elbow macaronni

1 15 oz can corn, drained or 1/2 of a small bag frozen

2 tsp Accent

Salt and pepper to taste

Shredded cheddar cheese (optional)

Sour cream (optional)

In a large soup pot brown and crumble the ground beef until no longer pink. Add onions, salt, pepper and Accent; cook until they are translucent.

Add tomato sauce and 4 cans of water. Simmer 20 minutes.

Add macaroni and cook until almost tender. Add corn and finish cooking.

Adjust seasoning if needed and top with with shredded cheese and/or sour cream

Go Ahead….” Just Try It “