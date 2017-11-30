TurfMutt Celebrates Fellow Mutts on National Mixed Breed Dog Day

Alexandria, Va. – Lucky the TurfMutt is shining a spotlight on mixed breed shelter dogs during National Mixed Breed Dog Day, which honors mutts like TurfMutt twice a year – on December 2 and July 31.

This day is all about celebrating and saving mixed breed dogs who are often overlooked in favor of “designer” or pure-bred puppies. A study by the National Animal Interest Alliance (NAIA) reveals that about 95% of the dogs in shelters are mutts.

TurfMutt is a mixed breed dog who has an incredible story that has taken him from the streets to stardom. He was rescued by Kris Kiser, President & CEO of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI). Now, Lucky paws it forward by helping kids and families understand the importance of their living landscapes by acting as the spokesdog for TurfMutt, the environmental education program created by OPEI’s Research and Education Foundation.

Since 2009, TurfMutt has reached more than 68 million children, educators and families. He also uses his canine clout as a superdog to bring attention to rescue pets and the “howl-i-days” that celebrate these wonderful animals.

“My life may seem glamorous now, but it didn’t start out that way when I was a homeless dog,” says TurfMutt, who also makes guest appearances via his human, Kiser, on the hit TV show Lucky Dog. “Kris and I believe all dogs deserve the chance at happily-ever-after that I got, and we work hard to make sure prospective pet parents look to shelters and mixed breeds first when they’re considering adding a furry friend to their family.”

Adds Kiser, “Unfortunately, mixed breed dogs – mutts like TurfMutt – are often overlooked, which means they spend more time in the shelter or even worse. But mixed breeds have the benefit of bringing the disposition and characteristics of many different breeds to a family, while at the same time diminishing some of the health concerns that can be associated with “designer dogs.” TurfMutt is a shining example of how wonderful mixed breed dogs are, and I would encourage anyone who wants a dog to consider bringing a mutt into their home.”

If you’re in the market for a new furry friend, Kiser says Mixed Breed Dog Day is a perfect chance to visit your local shelter. You can also help TurfMutt in his mission by:

sharing the plight of mixed breed dogs with your friends and family,

sharing pictures of your own mutt on your social media feed to draw attention to Mixed Breed Dog Day, or

donating your time or money to a local shelter or rescue organization.

To learn more about TurfMutt and the benefits of your family yard for pets and people, go to TurfMutt.com and SaveLivingLandscapes.com.

About TurfMutt

TurfMutt was created by the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute’s (OPEI) Research and Education Foundation and has reached more than 68 million children, educators and families since 2009. Through classroom materials developed with Scholastic, TurfMutt teaches students and teachers how to “save the planet, one yard at a time.” TurfMutt is an official USGBC® Education Partner and education resource at the U.S. Department of Education’s Green Ribbon Schools, the U.S. Department of Energy, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Green Apple, the Center for Green Schools, the Outdoors Alliance for Kids, the National Energy Education Development (NEED) project, Climate Change Live, Petfinder and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. In 2017, the TurfMutt animated video series won the coveted Cynopsis Kids Imagination Award for Best Interstitial Series. TurfMutt’s personal, home habitat also is featured in the 2017 and the upcoming 2018 Wildlife Habitat Council calendars. More information at www.TurfMutt.com.