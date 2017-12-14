2018 Democratic Primary will see 6 contested races with last minute filings

By Becky Brewster
As the filing deadline was counting down, two last minute filers submitted their applications for a place on the ballot for the Tuesday, March 6, 2018 Democratic Primary. The ballot will have nine local races with six of the incumbents facing challengers. County Clerk Linda McDonald, JP Pct 3. Michael Davis, and JP Pct 4 Betty Velez will run unopposed. The following is the final listing of candidates for the 2018 Democratic Primary.
County Judge: Incumbent Carlos G. Urias, Manuel “Manny” Molinar
County Clerk: Linda McDonald
County Treasurer: Incumbent Susie Hinojos, Adrian Hinojos
County Commissioner Pct 2: Incumbent Raul Rodriguez, Dolores “Lolo” Urias, Joe Mike Balcazar,
County Commissioner Pct 4: Incumbent Adrian Norman, David Rivera
JP Pct 1: Incumbent Rita H. Carrasco, Juliann Luna
JP Pct 2: Incumbent Alvaro “AP” Flores, Jr., Duane (Toto) Corrales
JP Pct 3: Michael Davis
JP Pct 4: Betty Velez
Early Voting for the Democratic Primary will begin Tuesday, February 20, 2018 and run through Friday, March 2, 2018.
The County Clerk has also been informed that a candidate for County Commissioner Pct 2 has filed with the State Republican Party. It is unclear at this time how this will work since there is not a local Republican Party primary scheduled in Culberson County.