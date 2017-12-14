2018 Democratic Primary will see 6 contested races with last minute filings

By Becky Brewster

As the filing deadline was counting down, two last minute filers submitted their applications for a place on the ballot for the Tuesday, March 6, 2018 Democratic Primary. The ballot will have nine local races with six of the incumbents facing challengers. County Clerk Linda McDonald, JP Pct 3. Michael Davis, and JP Pct 4 Betty Velez will run unopposed. The following is the final listing of candidates for the 2018 Democratic Primary.

County Judge: Incumbent Carlos G. Urias, Manuel “Manny” Molinar

County Clerk: Linda McDonald

County Treasurer: Incumbent Susie Hinojos, Adrian Hinojos

County Commissioner Pct 2: Incumbent Raul Rodriguez, Dolores “Lolo” Urias, Joe Mike Balcazar,

County Commissioner Pct 4: Incumbent Adrian Norman, David Rivera

JP Pct 1: Incumbent Rita H. Carrasco, Juliann Luna

JP Pct 2: Incumbent Alvaro “AP” Flores, Jr., Duane (Toto) Corrales

JP Pct 3: Michael Davis

JP Pct 4: Betty Velez

Early Voting for the Democratic Primary will begin Tuesday, February 20, 2018 and run through Friday, March 2, 2018.

The County Clerk has also been informed that a candidate for County Commissioner Pct 2 has filed with the State Republican Party. It is unclear at this time how this will work since there is not a local Republican Party primary scheduled in Culberson County.