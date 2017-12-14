Airport improvements one step closer to reality

By Becky Brewster

County Judge Carlos Urias reported that the first phase for airport improvements at Culberson County Airport has begun. Urias noted that an agreement has been signed with TXDOT aviation and the selection of the engineer is in progress. Parkhill, Smith and Cooper was the only engineering firm to submit a proposal, but the rating process must still be followed before final approval is given. Improvements are expected to begin in 2018.

Mark Cabezuela, County Auditor, discussed the accumulation of old County records that are slated for destruction. The Court approved a contract with Commercial Records Center (CRC) for confidential document destruction. CRC will place 64-gallon bins locked bins in each department and will travel to Van Horn to shred the documents on-site when at least four of the bins are full. The cost to the County is $150 transportation fee plus $55 per bin.

County Clerk Linda McDonald explained the need for archival imaging of the Land Record Index books which are showing signs of excessive wear. The Court approved a contract with Kofile Technologies for archival imaging with electronic access (via Quicklink Lite) of the Land Record Index books. The imaging will start from the County’s sovereignty to 2009 (when the indexes start in the Land Records System). The $19,360 project will include the archival scanning of these records and the maintenance of an electronic backup of the indexes. The County will then pay a $153.36/month per station Quicklink Maintenance and Support fee. Users will be able to access the indexes electronically which will protect the original documents from further damage.

In other County business, the Court also

Approved bond for Tri-Temp Electric pending attorney review.

Approved an invoice from Juvenal Sandoval to lower the counter at the MHMR for $750.

Approved an invoice from Oscar Borrego Sr. to paint the courtroom and halls for $2500.

Tabled consideration of purchase of land behind the courthouse.

Directed that the County “Smoking Policy” be enforced.

Approved Utility Permit No. 17-008 with Chevron USA for $1,000.

Approved payment of longevity pay for December 22.

Approved DJ and door prizes for County Employee Appreciation Dinner.

Heard reports on County Projects.

Approved monthly payroll and expenses.