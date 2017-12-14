Another successful TPBBT is recorded

Edgar Irwin, Greatest Spread 23 4/8s
By Lisa Morton
The 2017 Trans Pecos Big Buck Tournament came to a close Monday with an impressive 147 entries from participants all over Texas and New Mexico
Winners of the Trans-Pecos Big Buck Tournament as listed by category.
* NORTH I-10..
1st place – Wayne Orender
2nd place – Perry George
3rd place – Christepher Clark
*SOUTH I-10..
1st place – Edgar Erwin (Pictured Above)
2nd place – William R Jenkins III
3rd place – Billy Freeman
*HEAVIEST DRESSED..
1st place – Jim Kovar
2nd place – Florian Sliva
3rd place – Coy Radley
*MOST POINTS..
1st place – Bobby Burkholder
2nd place – Dennis Vykukal
3rd. place – Randy Cockrell
*GREATEST SPREAD..
1st place – Ginger Smith
2nd place – Scott Pustka
3rd place – Lucas Aguirre
*YOUTH..
1st place – Garrett Kleypas
2nd place – Steven Marta
3rd place – Jesaiah Lezama
*JAVELINA..
1st place – Steven Marta
2nd place – Patricia Cantrell
*FERAL HOG..
1st place – Cody Martin
2nd place – Richard Hinojos
*AOUDAD..
1st place – Lane Sumner
2nd place – Bobby Burkholder
A tremendous thank you for the continued support of the tournament goes to:
Robert Rogers
B & J Air & Pump LTD. / William Vanover
A & A Repair / Robert Alvarado
Helm Land & Cattle Co.
Delaware Ranch, Inc. / George Brantley
Pecos County State Bank
McDonald’s /B & M Story
Paul Prewit
Brian Swenson
DS Armory/ David Scott
Luchini & Mertz Land Surveying Co. / Bobby Burkholder
The Van Horn Advocate
Delaware Mountain Ranch / Earl Calhoun
Van Horn Cattle Co.
Van Horn Auto Supply / Napa
Tom Baylor
West Texas Feed & Supply
Red Rock Ranch Tours / Darice McVay
CS Aguirre & Sons
Congratulations to the winners of the Aoudad Hunt and Riffle Raffle who will be contacted soon. The TPBBT would not be possible without the support of a few people and sponsors mentioned including new Agri-Life Extension Agency Office Manager Janice Robb the Town of Van Horn, Brenda Hinojos and the Texas Parks and Wildlife personnel.