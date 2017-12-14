Another successful TPBBT is recorded

Edgar Irwin, Greatest Spread 23 4/8s

By Lisa Morton

The 2017 Trans Pecos Big Buck Tournament came to a close Monday with an impressive 147 entries from participants all over Texas and New Mexico

Winners of the Trans-Pecos Big Buck Tournament as listed by category.

* NORTH I-10..

1st place – Wayne Orender

2nd place – Perry George

3rd place – Christepher Clark

*SOUTH I-10..

1st place – Edgar Erwin (Pictured Above)

2nd place – William R Jenkins III

3rd place – Billy Freeman

*HEAVIEST DRESSED..

1st place – Jim Kovar

2nd place – Florian Sliva

3rd place – Coy Radley

*MOST POINTS..

1st place – Bobby Burkholder

2nd place – Dennis Vykukal

3rd. place – Randy Cockrell

*GREATEST SPREAD..

1st place – Ginger Smith

2nd place – Scott Pustka

3rd place – Lucas Aguirre

*YOUTH..

1st place – Garrett Kleypas

2nd place – Steven Marta

3rd place – Jesaiah Lezama

*JAVELINA..

1st place – Steven Marta

2nd place – Patricia Cantrell

*FERAL HOG..

1st place – Cody Martin

2nd place – Richard Hinojos

*AOUDAD..

1st place – Lane Sumner

2nd place – Bobby Burkholder

A tremendous thank you for the continued support of the tournament goes to:

Robert Rogers

B & J Air & Pump LTD. / William Vanover

A & A Repair / Robert Alvarado

Helm Land & Cattle Co.

Delaware Ranch, Inc. / George Brantley

Pecos County State Bank

McDonald’s /B & M Story

Paul Prewit

Brian Swenson

DS Armory/ David Scott

Luchini & Mertz Land Surveying Co. / Bobby Burkholder

The Van Horn Advocate

Delaware Mountain Ranch / Earl Calhoun

Van Horn Cattle Co.

Van Horn Auto Supply / Napa

Tom Baylor

West Texas Feed & Supply

Red Rock Ranch Tours / Darice McVay

CS Aguirre & Sons

Congratulations to the winners of the Aoudad Hunt and Riffle Raffle who will be contacted soon. The TPBBT would not be possible without the support of a few people and sponsors mentioned including new Agri-Life Extension Agency Office Manager Janice Robb the Town of Van Horn, Brenda Hinojos and the Texas Parks and Wildlife personnel.