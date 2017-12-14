Bell ringers from CCAISD

L-R, Kadence Rodriguez, Caleb Rodriguez, Aliza Calderon, Britney Rivera, U.S. Veteran Ernesto Madrid David Baeza, Carlos Hernandez, Diego DelaO, Jerrod Arrazate, (not pictured are Richard Tarango, Pearl Escarcega and Esiah Martinez)

CCAISD photo

By Lisa Morton

Once again, students from Van Horn elementary volunteered their services as bell ringers for the local Salvation Army. Third through sixth grade students have been actively “ringing the bell” for the non-profit organization this month on weekends.

Student meet tourists as they patronized Van Horn’s McDonalds, dropping their much needed cash into the shiny red bucket. One gentlemen from Presidio, veteran Ernesto Madrid indulged the students with his personal story and learned how he earned his Purple Heart during his service. They have also formed new friendships as they visit with different age groups.

The students organized by Assistant Principal Gracie Fuentes have set a goal to reach $1000 to give back to the elderly and those in need in our community and they are now very close to reaching it.

The cheerful little volunteers will be at McDonald’s again this weekend so please come over and donate what you can as this will be the last chance for students to volunteer before the holiday break.

If you are interested in becoming a bell ringer for our local Salvation Army, contact Pastor Ron Buxton of the Van Horn Community Church at 915-803-9352 or drop by Aslan Coffee Shop on Broadway.