Giving Tree for elderly at Van Horn Bank

Representing the Giving Tree pictured left to right, Adrian Hinojos, Adrian Norman, Bank Manager Jerry Denman and County Judge Carlos Urias.

By Lisa Morton

Over 20 requests to sponsor children in need during the holiday were answered by those in the giving spirit. Local officials have placed new tags on the tree, this time, for the elderly in need. The success of the gifts for children prompted some from the community to request another version of the giving gesture that will provide much needed gifts for some elderly in Van Horn.

The Child Welfare Board has identified 28 elderly in the community and tags are placed on the tree at Van Horn Bank at 1800 W. Broadway. To sponsor an elderly, please let Jessica Bermudez, at the bank, know which tag you select to help keep track of the gifts. The Child Welfare Board is operated on donations and County funds if you have any questions call the Judge’s office at 432-283-2059. Officials promoting the cause are County Judge Carlos Urias, Assistant Adrian Hinojos, and Commissioners Adrian Norman, Gilda Morales, Raul Rodriguez and Cornelio Garibay.