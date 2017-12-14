Lions Club sponsors Angel Tree

Porter’s manager Ken Houston selecting a tag

By Lisa Morton

The Van Horn Lions Club in cooperation with CCAISD has placed an Angel Tree at Porter’s grocery store this year. CCASID has recognized students that in need of a little Christmas cheer and provided information on gifts for the students. The deadline is fast approaching and donors must select and return wrapped gifts with the Angel Tag attached by than 4:00 p.m., Monday, December 18 to the Administration Office at the school. The Van Horn Lions appreciates the opportunity to sponsor this cause and would like to thank Porter’s for providing space at the store for the Angel Tree.