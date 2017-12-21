City needs outside counsel to review Hudspeth County Water District Contract

By Dan Baeza

The Town of Van Horn City Council met Wednesday, December 13, for a regularly scheduled meeting with all members present with the exception of City Attorney Steve Mitchell.

Public Works & Utilities (PWU) reported updates on the Thrift Water Well and South Water Well. The Thrift Water Well was reported as inoperable pending installation of electrical parts that were sent out for repair. PWU hopes to have the well back in service within a week. Workers have replaced the breaker in the South Well and water samples have been submitted to TCEQ for approval so the well can begin pumping water into the system.

Alderman Lyndon McDonald addressed issues of potholes at the Elm Street crossing. The Council agreed to add this street to others needing repairs.

Council members expressed a need for clarity in what involvement the city has in approving Robert Loveless and Texas Fire Code Consulting of Lubbock as Fire Marshall/Inspectors. CCAISD Superintendent Ken Baugh, spoke and confirmed with the council that the approval was only needed for the Culberson County-Allamoore ISD campus construction project the city will only act as a third party on, ensuring that the inspections approved by Texas Fire Code Consulting of Lubbock meet city codes. After some discussion the council moved to have a separate special meeting on the subject when council from the City Attorney is available.