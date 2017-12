About a dozen homes in Van Horn were entered in the Town’s Residential Christmas Lighting Decorating Contest. The winners announced Wednesday evening are pictured left to right: 1st Place – $250, Ruben and Anna Florez at 309 La Caverna

Photo taken from Facebook Post

2nd Place – $150, Victor Corrales at 500 Austin,

and 3rd Place – $100, Arnold and Dolores Acosta at 207 Bell St. Town representatives would like to thank all who entered their homes this year, helping keep the festive display alive.