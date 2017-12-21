Jamz’ Christmas Carol gets a curtain call

Photo taken during the performance of “JAMZ Christmas Carol” By Chelsea Petty

By Lisa Morton

Van Horn Elementary teacher Anna Luna found a holiday play to direct for students online called “JAMZ’ Christmas Carol” by Chelsea Petty. It is a version of the famous Charles Dickens, “A Christmas Carol” with a modern day twist. 21 fifth through eighth grade students participated in the play with rigorous practices culminating into an impressive dinner performance for the public last Thursday at the Van Horn Convention Center.

The cast and crew consisted of Estrella Urias, Pearl Escajeda-Rodriguez, Mallory Mendoza, Gabriel Gonzalez, Jared Arrazate, Felipe Garcia, Alexia Calderon, Sarah Pacheco, Ruby Valdez, Ivette Bermudez, Brice Virdell, I’sayell Flores, Jazmynn Rey, Ashlee Robinson, Aliza Calderon, Gilbert Velez, Caleb Hinojos, Izmar Flores, Ethan Hinojos, Marissa Dominguez, Alex Fodge, Alexis Buford,

Aliyah Zubia.

It was a good turnout with $10 ticket sales of about 120 for the CCAISD staff prepared meal of spaghetti with salad and dessert prior to the performance. The student actors hope to raise enough money to take a field trip to see the Broadway play “The Lion King” at the Plaza Theater in El Paso in May.

“We only had a few weeks to put the play together. Most students had other comments like UIL and basketball practice so practicing for the play was challenging but they all stepped-up and did a great job”, said Luna. “I would like thank everyone who came out to support our kids. A big thank you Sondra McCoy for donating the spaghetti sauce and to Julie Calderon, Sylvia Valdez, Gracie Fuentes, Priscilla Urias, Melinda Baeza, and Aaron Hannah for serving those in attendance. Also thank you to those who donated supplies needed to make this play a super success”, Luna said.