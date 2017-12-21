Obituaries – Sammy Urbina

Sammy Urbina, age 57, of Sierra Blanca, passed away on Monday, December 4 surrounded by his loveing family. He was born on November 22, 1960 in Fabens. Sammy was a longtime resident of Sierra Blanca.

Praying of the Most Holy Rosary was held on Friday, December 8 followed by Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Miracles Catholic Church in Sierra Blanca, with Father Apolinar Samboni serving as celebrant.

Sammy was a member of the United States Army 82nd Airborne Paratrooper Division and served his country faithfully. He had a very kind heart, and quick wit and will be dearly missed by all who knew, and loved him.

Preceding Sammy in death is one son Sammy Urbina, Jr.

Sammy is survived by his mother, Juana Urbina Valles, daughter Tatiana Urbina, brother Eddie Urbina, sisters Sandra Serafini, Francis Ramirez, Lupe Hernandez and Sookie, several nieces and nephews and many other loving family and friends.

Services entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home of Van Horn. Online condolences may be left at: www.vanhornfunerals.com