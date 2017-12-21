Santa visits Van Horn Community Christian Shelter

A visit with Santa Claus at Van Horn Community Christian Shelter. Left to right, Austin Balcazar, Melanie Welsh and Arianna Alcazar.

Photo provided by VHCCS Staff

By Lisa Morton

A Christmas celebration at the local Shelter had fun and food for family and friends last Saturday at the Van Horn Community Christian Shelter. A traditional Christmas meal was provided by Board Members and Managers for the citizens of the Town of Van Horn at no cost.

About 50 locals partook in a feast of turkey, dressing, and all the trimmings while 35 children and adults had pictures taken with visiting Santa Claus, (John Clark).

Children made Christmas tree ornaments and wrote letters to Santa in hopes of receiving their Christmas wishes. One letter spied upon was from a little boy who asked Santa to be sure that the Dallas Cowboys win this year’s Super Bowl.

In lieu of the cost for the meal provided, attendees were asked to donate toys that will be distributed to needy families along with food baskets before Christmas.

The Board Members and Managers of the Van Horn Community Christian Shelter wish to thank everyone who supported their quest to provide for the needy and homeless in the Van Horn area. The non-profit group looks forward to expanding services and new programs in 2018 with the community’s continued support.