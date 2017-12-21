Sweet & Spicy Snack Mix

Presented by Michelle Benalley. Blog at souptravelers.com
(All items available at your local Porter’s grocery store)
6 tbl butter
2 tbl Worcestershire sauce
1 1/2 tsp seasoning salt
3/4 tsp garlic powder
1/2 tsp onion powder
1 tsp Accent
1-2 tsp chili powder
1 1/2 tsp sugar
3 cups Corn cearal squares
3 cups Rice cereal squares
3 cups Wheat cereal squares
1 cup mixed nuts
1 cup pretzel
1 cup bite size bagel chips or regular size broken up
Preheat oven to 250 degrees.
Melt butter in a large roasting pan in the oven. Stir in the seasonings. Gradually stir in remaining ingredients until evenly coated.
Bake 1 hour, stirring every 15 minutes. Spread on paper towels to cool.
Store in an air tight container.
Go Ahead…. “ Just Try It! “