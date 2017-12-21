Sweet & Spicy Snack Mix

Presented by Michelle Benalley. Blog at souptravelers.com

(All items available at your local Porter’s grocery store)

6 tbl butter

2 tbl Worcestershire sauce

1 1/2 tsp seasoning salt

3/4 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp onion powder

1 tsp Accent

1-2 tsp chili powder

1 1/2 tsp sugar

3 cups Corn cearal squares

3 cups Rice cereal squares

3 cups Wheat cereal squares

1 cup mixed nuts

1 cup pretzel

1 cup bite size bagel chips or regular size broken up

Preheat oven to 250 degrees.

Melt butter in a large roasting pan in the oven. Stir in the seasonings. Gradually stir in remaining ingredients until evenly coated.

Bake 1 hour, stirring every 15 minutes. Spread on paper towels to cool.

Store in an air tight container.

Go Ahead…. “ Just Try It! “