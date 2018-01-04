Fatal Collision leaves 4 children without a mother

By Adrian Gilmore

On the 31 of December, at 10:45 p.m. in Jeff Davis County, Elisabeth Valenzuala was driving a 2000 Chevy SUV with her 4 children on I-10 near mile maker 185 about 37 miles west of Balmorhea. She lost control of her vehicle, presumably because of the ice and harsh conditions on the road, and rolled her vehicle multiple times into the center median. She unfortunately was not wearing her seatbelt, and was ejected from the SUV during the incident. Also in the vehicle with her were her 4 children, age ranged from 1 to 5 who were all transferred to Reeves County hospital with minor injuries. The children survived the terrible ordeal without any fatal abrasions and were all strapped into their seats with the appropriate car seats and buckle restraints. The sleet on the road is presumed the cause of the tragic crash. First responders, Texas Highway Patrol Troopers of Jeff Davis County arrived and investigated the scene.