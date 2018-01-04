Obituaries – Almira Williams, Leta Mae Beasley

The incredible, loving, big hearted life of Almira Colmenero Williams 62, of Odessa, Texas formally of Sierra Blanca passed away peacefully at her home. Almira leaves behind a wonderful legacy of love, laughter and a large void that no one will be able to fill in her beloved families’ life.

Almira was born on October 18, 1955 in Fabens, Texas to Reynaldo and Ofelia Ramirez Colmenero. Almira worked for Baker Hughes as a District Secretary in Odessa, Texas.

The family received friends on Tuesday, January 2nd, 2018 at Iglesia Apostolic Church in Sierra Blanca, Texas. Funeral Services followed and was officiated by Pastor Rodolfo Colmenero. Burial followed at the Sierra Blanca Cemetery.

Those honoring Almira with a final act of love by serving as pallbearers were: Pilar Ortega, Ricardo de la Rosa, Roberto Colmenero, Rogelio Colmenero, Luis Anthony Marichalar, and Abel Ramirez.

Preceding Almira in death is her father Reynaldo Colmenero, Sr.

Those left behind to cherish and remember this wonderful amazing life are: her mother Ofelia Ramirez Colmenero of Sierra Blanca, Texas; her daughter Michele Garcia of Austin, Texas; her son Rocky Colmenero Garcia of Anchorage, Alaska; her grandchildren Gabriela Cabezuela and Luis Marichalar both of Odessa, Texas; one great-grandchild Brayen Rhyse Vasquez of Odessa, Texas; her three sisters Cecilia Ramirez, Linda Solis, and Eloisa Ortega; her brothers Rogelio Colmenero, Reynaldo Colmenero, Jr., and Rodolfo Colmenero as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and many wonderful friends.

Services have been entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home in Van Horn, Texas.

Online condolences may be left at: www.vanhornfunerals.com

Leta Mae Beasley, age 102, passed away Saturday, December 30, 2017.

A funeral service will be held 10:00 A.M. Thursday, January 4, 2018 at Rest Lawn Cemetery Chapel, 4848 Alps Drive, El Paso, TX with interment to follow.

Leta was born September 5, 1915 to Alfred Lee Hargis and Norma Mae (Cox) Hargis in Martinsville, TX. Leta married the love of her life, Earl Beasley on October 7, 1933 at Highland Park Baptist Church, El Paso, TX, together they farmed through their marred lives. She taught her children to be responsible, God-fearing members of the community. Her love of gospel hymns carried with her long after her choir days. The family enjoyed many hours of fun with her leading the domino games playing 42. The grandchildren often challenged her to arm wrestling matches and loved hearing stories about her athletic abilities when she was young. Many priceless memories were made on the farm.

Leta was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Beasley; son, Virgil Beasley; 2 brothers and 2 sisters.

Those left to cherish Leta’s memory are her sons, Kenneth Beasley and wife, Kathryn of Roswell, NM; Robert Beasley and wife Ida Mae of Carbondale, CO; daughter, LaVerne Lawrence and husband Gene of Kingman, KS; and brother, Bill Hargis. Leta was blessed with 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 12 great great-grandchildren.

Serving as pallbearers are Ken Beasley, Jon Knight, Scott Beasley, Michael Lawrence, Cody Beasley, and Brye Beasley.

Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.lagronefuneralchapels.com