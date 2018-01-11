One-of-a-kind auction item on the table next week

By Lisa Morton

Charles was born in Gonzales, Texas and lived there until completing high school. He attended Southwest Texas State University and Texas A&I University where he met his wife of 51 years. Charles and his wife attended Sul Ross State University and both got their degree and teaching certificates.

They taught school in west Texas for several years including Charles creating the spurs pictured above that will be auctioned at this year’s 69th Annual Culberson County Livestock Show on Saturday, January 20 while he was the Industrial Arts teacher in Van Horn.

The Wendt family moved to Llano, Texas opening Nailhead Spur Co which Charles owned and operated for 16 years. The business grew into one of the larger metal fabrication businesses in the Texas hill country specializing in custom gates and entries, fire screens, light fixtures, and other home décor. During this time Charles continued to make spurs at night and on weekends. His passions have always been the designing and making of high-quality spurs for ranchers and working cowboys. When he sold the business to his son in 2011 he moved his spur and buckle making along with his spur and buckle schools to his home shop. Charles has since attended several classes in jewelry making and techniques. He has been taught by makers of metal stamps for Southwestern designs and has started offering classes in basic jewelry making. He enjoys concentrating on making one of a kind works of art.