SOUP TRAVELER – OLD FASHIONED CHICKEN SOUP

(All items available at your local Porter’s grocery store)

1 lb chicken feet or wings and necks

10 cups water, minimum

1-2 large onions, rough chop

4 ribs celery, rough chop

2 large chicken breasts, or leftover cut up chicken

1 cup carrots rough chop

1 tbl chicken base

2 tbl Accent

2-3 bay leaves

4-5 kubabbas (whole alspice)

Cut the nails off chicken feet. Put in stock pot with one of the chopped onions, Accent and chicken base; cover with water.

Bring to a boil, and cook 45 minutes to an hour. Remove feet .Ok

Add cut up chicken or breast cut in bite size pieces, celery, bay leaves, kubabba and remaining onion and cook until done. Toss in carrots and finish cooking until they are tender adjusting the seasoning to taste.

Serve over noodles or rice. You can cook the noodles in the soup when you add the carrots if you like

A touch of fresh ground black pepper at the end.

Go Ahead….” Just Try It! “