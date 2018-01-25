FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

BIG BEND BREWING CO. PRESENTS 6TH ANNUAL VALENTINE’S IN VALENTINE ON WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 14

Tickets Now on Sale, With a Portion of Sales to Benefit the Town of Valentine and Valentine ISD

ALPINE, TEXAS (January 16, 2018) — West Texas-based independent brewery Big Bend Brewing Co. is pleased to announce the return of their annual Valentine’s in Valentine event, a celebration featuring live music, food, and beer on Wednesday, February 14. Tickets to the event, held from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Old Mercantile Building in Valentine, Texas, are now on sale and available HERE. Every year, a portion of ticket sales are donated to the town of Valentine and the Valentine Independent School District.

Held on the same day each year, Valentine’s in Valentine has become a West Texas tradition, welcoming friends and neighbors from across the state to gather under the West Texas stars. This year’s event, dubbed “Locals’ Night,” features live music performances by local bands Beebe & Carrasco, The Doodlin’ Hogwallops, and the Doug Moreland Band.

“The Valentine’s Day party gives folks a glimpse of what makes West Texas so special,” said Mahala Guevara, vice president of operations at Big Bend Brewing Co. “Folks come from neighboring towns, from across the state, and even a handful from around the country to perhaps one of the most inconvenient parties imaginable. But they don’t come to West Texas because it’s easy—they come because it’s exquisitely beautiful, because it still retains the feeling of the frontier, and because it’s a magical place where you can experience a sense of timelessness. The party is a celebration of that West Texas spirit and a de facto community reunion. There’s nowhere on earth many of us would rather be on Valentine’s Day than in Valentine.”

Each year, Big Bend Brewing Co. brews a limited release specialty beer to be unveiled at the party. This year the team is introducing the Old Love, a 10.7% ABV American barleywine. With a production run of only 214 bottles, Old Love will only be available at Valentine’s in Valentine.

In addition to the Big Bend Brewing Co. core beers, non-alcoholic beverages and food from local community vendors will be available for purchase, and traveling honky tonk trailer Hello Trouble Hall will be making its West Texas debut at the party. Guests will also have the opportunity to send postcards to loved ones with the special Valentine ‘love station’ postmark. The tradition of sending cards with the special Valentine, Texas, pictorial postmark goes back more than 30 years. Big Bend Brewing Co. will also provide complimentary shuttles from neighboring towns on a first-come, first-served basis as there are no accommodations available in Valentine.

WHEN:

Wednesday, February 14, 2018, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

WHERE:

Old Mercantile Building in Valentine, Texas

309 N. Main Street

Valentine, TX 79854

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:

4 p.m.: Gates Open

5 p.m.: Beebe & Carrasco

6 p.m.: The Doodlin’ Hogwallops

8 p.m.: Doug Moreland Band

Founded in 2012 in Alpine, Texas, and known as “The Beer From Out Here,” Big Bend Brewing Co. has always placed an emphasis on its West Texas origins, with an expanding presence at events across the state of Texas. In addition to the annual Valentine’s in Valentine event, Big Bend recently launched its International Tour of Texas, a pop-up tour of Texas towns with international names, with traveling honky tonk Hello Trouble Hall. The tour kicked off the first of the series last September in London, Texas, with plans to appear in two towns per year.

Valentine, a small town with a population of less than 200 people, is known for the Prada Marfa art installation that stands on the outskirts of town and the Valentine ‘love station’ postmark, for which countless cards from around the country pour in to the town’s post office every year to obtain the coveted hand stamp.

For more information about Big Bend Brewing Co. and Valentine’s in Valentine, please visit bigbendbrewing.com or find them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram under @bigbendbrewing.

ABOUT BIG BEND BREWING CO.

Big Bend Brewing Co., is an independent brewery that was founded in 2012 in Alpine, Texas, in the backyard of Big Bend National Park. The company features two distinct lines in its portfolio: the Classic line and the Tejas line. The Classic line, anchored by the National Park Hefeweizen, La Frontera IPA, and Terlingua Gold, features craft beers produced with a world-class brewing technique and rooted in the spirit of West Texas. The Tejas line consists of the Tejas Negra, Tejas Clara, and Tejas Prima, offering an everyday domestic import for everyone to enjoy. Big Bend Brewing Co. operates a brewery and taproom in Alpine, Texas, with a second production facility slated to open in San Antonio in late 2018. For more information about Big Bend Brewing Co., visit bigbendbrewing.com or find them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram under @bigbendbrewing.