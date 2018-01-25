Livestock Show brings in over $45,000 in bids

By Lisa Morton

The 69th Annual Culberson County Livestock Show will be recorded as another successful event with this year’s dedication going to Vance Cottrell for his many years of support. Appreciation awards went to Daugherty Ranches and Bodie Means & Los Chiveros.

The 4-H and FFA exhibitors, Kristian Robb, Cory Schuller, Tanya Tarango, Myra Ramirez, Steven Marta, Stetson Owen, Beatriz Marta, Emilio Tarango, Kloe Robb, Jadein Tarango, Joel Cancino, Delilah Tarango, Allison Bailey, Cyrenee Tarango and Arturo Gonzales, showed 15 livestock animals and 2 consumer science projects. Proof that all their hard work paid off was relevant with sales at just over $45,000 for livestock and sale warmer items including a $1,600 item bid that was donated back for the Charles Wendt creation of some 50th Annual Culberson County Livestock Show spurs. The spurs were donated by Fred and Bonnie Elmore. In the second round of bidding, the spurs brought in another $800 for a total of $2,100 paid for the spurs.

The Livestock Association would like to say thank you to all that donated to the sale with a special thank you to all our buyers, sponsors and donors who without their generosity they would not be able to put on a successful show for our kids.

FFA Teacher Desirae Brewster offered the following comments, “Congratulations to all those that participated in the Livestock Show. The exhibitors put in some hard work and dedication with their projects in order to get them ready for show day, and it definitely showed. The amount of passion the FFA and 4-H exhibitors have for being a part of these organizations as well as taking on the responsibility of their projects is extremely amazing. Honestly to me that’s what makes this whole process worth it. I would also like to take the time to thank anyone and everyone that helped make this year’s stock show such a success. There are so many people to thank that it would be almost impossible to name everyone. Without your support and help this show wouldn’t be possible. Now it is time to get ready for next year, and I can’t wait!”

4-H members were directed by Culberson County Agri-Life Extension Agency Office Manager, Janice Robb who

received assistance from Amber L. Carroll, 4H & Youth Development-El Paso County Agri-Life office. Animals were judged this year by Scott Mangold and auctioneers were Bucky Etheridge and Jason Owen with visiting auctioneer Arvin West aiding the enthusiastic process. A delicious BBQ was prepared by Efrain Hinojos and his many helpers.

The sales of the livestock animals will help the exhibitors to continue with their 4-H and FFA projects for next year’s stock show and also with furthering their education.

STEER Grand Champion Steer Kristian Robb Reserve Grand Champion Steer Stetson Owen



MARKET GOAT Light Weight Market Goat 1st place – Emilio Tarango 2nd place – Allison Bailey 3rd place – Myra Ramirez

Medium Weight Market Goat 1st place – Emilio Tarango 2nd place – Kristian Robb 3rd place – Kloe Robb 4th place – Arturo Gonzales

Medium Heavy Weight Market Goat 1st place – Corwin Schuller 2nd place – Corwin Schuller 3rd place – Kloe Robb 4th place – Arturo Gonzales

Heavy Weight Market Goat 1st place – Corwin Schuller 2nd place – Emilio Tarango

Grand Champion Market Goat Corwin Schuller

Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat Corwin Schuller

BREEDING GOAT 3rd place – Kristian Robb

Reserve Grand Champion Breeding Goat – Kristian Robb

Grand Champion Breeding Goat – Emilio Tarango

SWINE Breed Champion Duroc – Kloe Robb Breed Champion Chester – Kristian Robb Breed Champion Spot – Kloe Robb Breed Champion Hampshire – Kristian Robb Reserve Breed Champion Hampshire – Stetson Owen Light Weight Cross – Kristian Robb Medium Weight Light Cross 1st place – Stetson Owen 2nd place – Joel Cancino Breed Champion Light Cross – Stetson Owen Reserve Champion Light Cross – Kristian Robb Light Weight Dark Cross 1st place – Tanya Tarango 2nd place – Delilah Tarango Medium Weight Dark Cross – Tanya Tarango Breed Champion Dark Cross – Tanya Tarango Reserve Breed Champion Dark Cross – Tanya Tarango

Grand Champion Swine – Tanya Tarango

Reserve Grand Champion Swine – Stetson Owen

LAMB Light Weight 1st place – Kristian Robb 2nd place – Kristian Robb Medium Weight 1st place – Kristian Robb 2nd place – Emilio Tarango Heavy Weight 1st place – Beatriz Marta 2nd place – Emilio Tarango Fine Wool 1st place – Kristian Robb

Grand Champion Lamb – Kristian Robb

Reserve Grand Champion Lamb – Beatriz Marta