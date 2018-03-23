Body found near Plateau

By Gilda Morales

The body of a 34-year-old male was found by a rancher making a routine check of his fence yesterday afternoon around 6:00 p.m. Sheriff Oscar Carrillo states that he was called to a remote area on the Trinity Land and Cattle Company ranch, about 6.4 miles southwest of Plateau. According to the Sheriff, it appeared that the man, who was only identified as being from Veracruz, Mexico, had been deceased for no less than 12 days, based on the degree of decomposition of the body. At this time, the cause of death is unknown, but it is likely that there will be an autopsy to rule out foul play.