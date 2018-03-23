Obituaries- Maria “Mary” Lechuga

Maria “Mary” Lechuga, age 47, passed away on March 14. She was born on March 7, 1971 in El Paso, Texas, to Efren and Olga Urias. Mary was a resident of Van Horn. She was a good-hearted individual that loved to cook and loved BBQs. Most of all, she loved being around her family, their vacation trips to San Antonio, and watching The Golden Girls on TV (Blanch was her favorite). Mary will be truly missed by all her friends and family.

Mary is survived by her husband, Ismael Urias Sr., her parents Efren and Olga Urias of Van Horn, her son Ismael Urias Jr., her two daughters, Adriana Urias of Van Horn and Veronica Urias of Odessa, her four sisters: Virginia Urias and her husband Juan of Angleton, Lupita Urias of Angleton, Rebecca Urias and her husband Omar of Van Horn, Adela Urias and her husband Hipolito of Roswell. Her seven brothers: Efren H. Urias of Angelton, Jesse Urias of Angelton, Tony Urias of Angleton, Jaime Parra and his wife Tonya of Juarez, Mexico, Efren P. Urias and his wife Aracely of Odessa, Alfredo Urias and his wife Juanita of Odessa, and Dionicio Gastelum and his wife Alexis of Van Horn.

Mary was blessed with 15 grandchildren. Funeral services were held at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church of Van Horn on March 20. The Holy mass was officiated by Father Apolinar Samboni. Funeral services were entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home of Van Horn.