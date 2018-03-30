“Sunday Cost Five Pesos” advances to Bi-District

By Director Marcia Crowley, CCAISD

On Thursday, March 8, the VHHS One-Act player cast and crew traveled to Wink for District Competition. They placed 2nd with their performance of “Sunday Costs Five Pesos” by Josefina Niggli published by Samuel French, and are advancing to Bi-District.

Recognized players were Samantha Cabezuela and Viviana Sanchez for the All-Star Cast and Alan Zamudio for the All-Star Crew.

A public performance was held last Thursday prior to the Bi-District competition.

On Saturday, March 24, the VHHS One-Act play competed in Bi-District at Wink. Unfortunately the play did not advance.

Samantha Cabezuela was named to the All-Star Cast. Vivana Sanchez was named to Honorable Mention All-Star Cast. Daisy de la O was named to the All-Star Crew.

The directors are very proud of these students and all their hard work.