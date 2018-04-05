Culberson County to honor Putnam student for heroism

EPISD Press Release

EL PASO, TEXAS — Officials from Culberson County, Texas, will make a two-hour road trip on Friday to honor a Putnam Elementary School second-grader whose actions at a highway accident last week saved the life of his mother and younger brother.

Luis Garcia, 9, was traveling along Interstate 10 near Van Horn last week when his mother lost control of her car and crashed into an embankment. Luis was able to exit the car, but as the car caught fire he noticed that his 4-year-old brother and mother were having trouble doing so.

Without any concern for his own safety, Luis jumped back into the car to free his mother and carry his brother to safety before emergency personnel arrived at the scene. No one was seriously injured in the crash.

Culberson County Judge Carlos Urias, along with Texas state troopers and other Van Horn officials, will be at Putnam to present Luis with a Heroism Certificate.

The event will take place at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, April 6, at Putnam Elementary, 6508 Fiesta Dr.

