Obituaries- Teresa Ann Prieto Tomlinson, Mary M. Williams, Salvador “Chava” Ibarra, Sr., Donna Marie Goodman

Teresa Ann Prieto Tomlinson

Teresa Ann Prieto Tomlinson, known to friends as “Tess”, passed away on March 31, at the age of 51 years in El Paso.

A native of Marfa, Tess, was known for helping anyone she could. She helped individuals that had car troubles, and unpaid bills more than once. She would help in any way that she could, even if she was just offered a shoulder to cry on to or a listening ear.

Tess was born on August 12, 1966 in Alpine, to Manuel “Mel” Prieto, and Genevieve (Mendoza) Bassham. Tess was a graduate of Marfa High School, and a resident of Van Horn. Tess lived in Van Horn and worked for Permian Basin Community Center assisting citizens of Van Horn, Sierra Blanca, Fort Hancock, and Fabens.

Family received friends on Wednesday, April 04, at Heritage Funeral Home Chapel in Van Horn. Praying of the Most Holy Rosary is Thursday, April 5, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Marfa, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial was Celebrated by Father John Paul Madanu following the praying of the Most Holy Rosary. Tess will be buried next to her father Manuel “Mel” Prieto in El Merced Cemetery.

Those serving as Pallbearers are: Tony Jimenez, Russell Church, Rene Rodriguez, Onorio Lopez, Jake Virdell, Zane Gary, Cruz Chacon, and Lol Urias. Honorary Pallbearers are: Elijah Ledesma, Ismael Vasquez, Chon Prieto and Ruben Garcia.

In 2016 Tess was awarded the “Cynthia C. Mills Award” that is given annually by the Permian Basin Community Center for duty above and beyond the call of duty. During her nomination, Tess was described as: “Tess is hard working, dedicated, and puts the needs of others before her own needs. She is caring and compassionate toward everyone, regardless of their circumstances. She has an open-door policy and no matter how busy she is, she is willing to stop what she is doing in order to assist whomever walks into the office. Tess has integrity as a professional, and a person who is dedicated to her coworkers and the people she serves. In other words, Tess has a servant’s heart”.

Tess is preceded in death by her father Manuel “Mel” Prieto.

Those left to honor and cherish the loving kind heart and memory of Tess are: her husband Bishop Tomlinson; her mother Genevieve Bassham, and stepfather Elbert Bassham; her stepson Brandon Tomlinson and wife Staci; brother Miguel Gonzales; and two grandchildren. As well as many beloved friends.

Thank you, Tess, for being who you are and for putting a smile on our faces for all these wonderful years.

Mary M. Williams

Mary M. Williams, 66, lifetime resident of Marfa, passed away Friday, March 30, at Odessa Medical Center after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Her services will be held at a later date.

Mary was born in Marfa, Texas on September 20, 1951. She attended St. Mary’s Catholic School, was a graduate of Marfa High School and she received her Bachelor of Science and Master of Education degrees from Sul Ross State University. She was in the education field for many years. She taught at St. Mary’s Catholic School in Marfa for three years. Then for nineteen years she taught in various positions at the Valentine School in Valentine. For two years she taught at Allamoore ISD in Van Horn. She returned to Valentine School and served as principal for three and a half years. Prior to her education years, she had also worked as an office assistant at the Marfa Car Parts for eight years. Her services to St. Mary’s Catholic Church include being a lector, communion minister, and taught baptism and confirmation classes for several years.

She is survived by her brothers and sisters; Mary Valenzuela of San Antonio, Isabelle Williams of Carlsbad, NM, Juan (Petra) Williams of Marathon, George (Mari) Williams of El Paso, and Jose (Della) Williams of Odessa. She also leaves behind many great nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Merced “ Meche” Molinar , her father, Juan B. Williams, her sister, Eva Williams, her nephew, John Williams and her nieces, Rachel Carrillo and Jennifer Williams.

Salvador “Chava” Ibarra, Sr.

Beloved Husband, Father, Brother, Grandfather and Friend, Salvador “Chava” Ibarra, Sr., passed away on March 27 in El Paso surrounded by his loving family. He was 60.

Salvador was born on March 18, 1958, he later met and married the love of his life for 46 years Maria “Eva” (Caballero) Ibarra. Together, they had eight wonderful children.

Services for Salvador were held on March 31, at Iglesias Apostolic Church in Sierra Blanca.

Chava, worked for Professional Contract Services, Inc, providing support services to United States Government agencies. Before Chava worked for Professional Contract Services, Inc., he enjoyed working on the open road as a long-haul truck driver before he went to work for PCSI. He loved to dance, spending time with his family and especially spoiling his grandchildren. Chava enjoyed cheering on his beloved Dallas Cowboys, and watching what referred to as “HIS SOAP OPERA” wrestling.

Chava enjoyed eating at his favorite Chinese Food restaurant in El Paso, as well as “supervising” his family with grilling. Chava was a great father and would love to give hugs to one and all.

Those left to cherish and honor the loving memory of Chava are: his beloved wife of 46 years Maria Caballero Ibarra of Sierra Blanca; his mother Juana Garay of Fort Worth; her children Terry Palacios of Houston, Texas, Pedro Ibarra of Luling, Texas, Salvador Ibarra, Jr. and wife Cristina of Bakersfield, California, Cindy Ibarra and husband Arturo Garcia of Sierra Blanca, Nora Hernandez and husband Israel of Luling, Graciela Avila and husband Juan of Fort Worth, Jaime Ibarra of Monahans, and Rebecca Ibarra of Sierra Blanca. His grandchildren: Jacob, Selena, Norma, Veronica, Isaac, Annabel, Percilia, Itzel, Salvador, Isabella, Luis, Andrew, Nancy, Jennifer, Angel, Marty, Chris, Matthew, Kayla, Rosemary, Joanna, Jesse, Richard and Erin, as well as his great grandchildren: Jacob, Jyce, Aram, Adyen, Lexi and Rafael. His beloved friends, that he met over the years.

Donna Marie Goodman

Donna Marie Goodman, a resident of Van Horn, passed away on March 17, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was 64.

Donna was born on November 28, 1953 in Waukesha, Wisconsin to Rudolph Novotny and Clara (Schnieder) Novotny.

Donna worked as a truck driver however, before she took to the open road, she worked as a social worker helping those in need.

A memorial service for Donna will be held at a later time.

Preceding her in death are her parents Rudolph and Clara Novotny and one brother Richard.

Those left to honor the memory of Donna are: her daughters Cheryl Carter, Christine Parson, and Corie Parson, her son Bryan Perce and one sister Linda Lorenz. As well as seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

