New Physician Assistant Joins Van Horn Rural Health Clinic

Submitted by Judy Blazek



Lorina Lujan, PA-C, is the latest addition to the medical team at Van Horn Rural Health Clinic.

But this new face is also a familiar face.

Lujan, mother of three, is the mother-in-law of Victor Pallares, who taught at Van Horn High School for four years. She visited her son-in-law, daughter, Daydre, and granddaughters once or twice a month during this period and grew to know and love Van Horn.

“I became very familiar with the city during those years,” said Lujan, “and truly appreciated how friendly everyone was to me as a visitor. So when I saw the ad for this position, I jumped at the chance.”

“My granddaughters are also happy about my new job because they will get to visit all of their old friends when they visit me,” she added with a laugh.

A native of Odessa, her family relocated to Kermit when she was three years old. She worked at the Texas Tech Rural Clinic in Kermit as part of the office staff while completing her Master of Physician Assistant Studies at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, School of Allied Health, Physician Assistant Program in Lubbock, Texas. She worked as a physician assistant with Dr. Davision at Family Medical Center of Monahans before returning to Kermit to work at the Winkler County Rural Health Clinic.

Lujan included these comments, “I enjoy providing care to patients of all ages,” said Lujan, “and look forward to developing new patient relationships in Van Horn that will allow me to positively impact their health status over time.”

As a physician assistant, Lujan completes detailed patient histories and physical exams, develops and implements treatment plans, prescribes medications, orders and interprets laboratory tests and other diagnostic studies, and performs minor in-office surgical procedures.

“Lorina is a welcome addition to our clinic and community,” noted Jonathon Voelkel, hospital administrator. “She brings six years of experience in a rural health clinic setting to Van Horn, and is eager to work with our medical team at the clinic to provide routine care, round on inpatients and cover the emergency department.”

Lujan maintains specialty certifications in the following areas: Advance Cardiac Life Support, Pediatric Advanced Life Support, Emergency Medical Technician and the National Registry of Certified Medical Providers. She is proficient in Spanish, and can help patients who speak Spanish better understand and comply with treatment recommendations.

Lujan has a son, Kobie, who is attending the University of Texas Permian Basin (UTPB) Odessa, Texas, and a daughter, Delisa, who is a senior at Kermit High School. Her husband, Homer, plans to join Lujan in Van Horn after their daughter graduates high school and starts as a freshman at UTPB.

Anyone who would like to schedule an appointment with Lujan should call the Van Horn Rural Health Clinic at 432/283-1020.