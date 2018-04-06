Protobots season ends in El Paso

By Adrian J. Norman, CCAISD

The Protobots, Van Horn High School’s Robotics team, competed in the FIRST Robotics El Paso Regional last week. Thirty-eight teams from Texas, Arizona, New Mexico and Mexico represented their schools, all hoping to advance to Nationals. The Protobots season ended without a trip to Nationals, and a final ranking of #22.

The Protobots won their first match, but then lost five straight matches on the first day of Qualification Rounds. The team had to play two matches outnumbered two to three, and then corrected the motor issues that plagued them in San Diego. On Saturday, the team won all three of their matches, but it was too late and the team did not advance.

Robot Driver JC Clark said, “You know it was a great two years in robotics. I wish that I had done it all four years and that’s one of the few regrets I have in High School. Even though we didn’t advance to Houston It was one of the best experiences of my life. I learned so many new skills and met so many wonderful people. I would like to thank everyone who helped us get to the point we got to and supported us every step of the way. I would like to wish good luck to the rest of the team members who will be here next year and for years to come.”

Team Captain Steven Urias Jr. said, “Even though we didn’t finish the season with a trip to Houston for Nationals it was still a great experience being able to join the Robotics team and learn new skills and meet new people that will help me in the future. I would like to thank the people who sponsored the team and everyone who has helped make this possible.

The Protobots would like to thank all of our sponsors and fans that supported us this season. We say farewell to four Seniors, and hope the program continues to grow. The team will host their annual golf tournament on April 21, please come out to support a great group of students.