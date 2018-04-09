Mule Deer Foundation puts money back on the ground near Van Horn

Submitted by Colleen Payne, New Mexico Regional Director

Mule Deer Foundation

The Mule Deer Foundation in partnership with Texas Parks and Wildlife, Borderlands Research Institute and Sul Ross State University recently completed a habitat improvement project on the Sierra Diablo Wildlife Management Area northwest of Van Horn. Over 3 days, TPWD Staff and volunteers installed two new rain water catchment and wildlife drinkers in addition to refurbishing an existing water source. By doing this important work, mule deer, desert bighorn sheep, pronghorn and many more wildlife will benefit from having a critical water source in this arid region.

This project is a prime example on how our funds are put back on the ground and our banquet Saturday night is how we earned the funds available for projects. “A big thank you to all of the TPWD, BRI and to the Sul Ross team who made this project possible. We cannot accomplish our mission without our agency partners, volunteers and donors” said Colleen Payne New Mexico MDF Regional Director who attended the project and banquet.

The Mule Deer Foundation is a 501(c)3 organization with over 125 chapters across the United States and the Van Horn Chapter is one of 18 Chapters in Texas. The mission of MDF is the conservation of Mule Deer, Black-tailed deer and their habitats. All events, projects, youth programs and outreach is accomplished by dedicated volunteers across the state. For more information about MDF visit www.muledeer.org. If you would like to get involved with the local chapter contact Texas Regional Director Charlie Stockstill at [email protected] or 817-565-7121.