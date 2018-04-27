Guadalupe Mountains National Park Imposes Fire Restrictions

Salt Flat, Texas – Fire restrictions are being imposed for Guadalupe Mountains National Park effective April 20, 2018 until rescinded. The restrictions are necessary to prevent wildfires during the current period of extreme fire danger in West Texas and Southeast New Mexico. Below average precipitation combined with high temperatures and extreme winds have necessitated fire restrictions be implemented.

In accordance with 36 CFR, Chapter 1, Parts 1 – 7 authorized by Title 54 USC, §100751(a), the following fire restrictions will be implemented at Guadalupe Mountains National Park effective 8 a.m., Friday, April 20, 2018.

The following actions are prohibited on public lands within Guadalupe Mountains National Park.

· Smoking within the Park and on trails, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.

· Charcoal or wood fires are prohibited at all times within the park boundaries.

Stoves fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels are allowed.

The following persons are exempt from the restrictions of this Fire Prevention Order:

· Persons with a permit authorizing the otherwise prohibited act.

These temporary fire restrictions will be rescinded when wildland fire conditions improve at the park or within the geographic area. For further information, please contact the park public information officer, Elizabeth Jackson (915) 828-3251 or email to [email protected]

