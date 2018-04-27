Solis finishes impressive high school golf career

By Lisa Morton

Senior Daniel Solis concluded his High School golf career at the Regional Meet in Odessa. Although Solis did not advance, he can certainly claim success.

Solis participated in golf during his four high school years and qualified as a regional finalist in three of them; his Freshman, Sophomore and Senior years. With an average of 6 tournaments each year, Solis has medaled many times including 1st at a Fort Stockton meet with a 2 round score of 76 and 72 and 1st as the District Champion while a Sophmore and a 3rd place in an Irran tournament.

Earning the Soaring Eagle Award for Most Outstanding Golfer is one of his many highlights in golf, and he credits much of his success to his former coach Erica Urias and her brother Tito Urias along with current Head Coach Thomas Turnbow.

Daniel Solis offered these comments on his golf career. “Although my Senior year was not my best performing year, I have proven to be an accomplished golfer. It has been a humbling experience, and I am very proud of what I have accomplished. I want to continue golfing and am looking into a golf academy in addition to my interest in photography.”