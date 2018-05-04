General Election is tomorrow

Elections for the Town of Van Horn, Culberson County-Allamoore ISD, Culberson County Hospital District and Culberson County Groundwater Conservation District are Saturday, May 5 at City Hall in Van Horn, 1801 W. Broadway. City officials have reported 313 Early Voting ballots and expect a big turn-out election day.

In the Town election, voters will vote to fill the vacant Mayoral seat with current Mayor Pro-Tem Pam Young on the ballot along with Becky Brewster. The vacancy on the council came after former Mayor Glenn Humphries abandoned the position last year. Seats to fill for Alderman have incumbent Rudy Hinojos, Marcial Gonzalez and Michael Garibay on the ballot for two posts. For three directors with the Hospital District, incumbents Edwin Easley and Larry Simpson are listed along with Laura Reyes and Joe Morales. There will be two school district trustee positions on the ballot with incumbent Jack Dorris listed along with Jodi Corrales, Erica Urias, Cody Davis and Eduardo Seyffert. For the two places for director on the Groundwater District, incumbents Vance Cottrell and Cuco Corrales are listed along with Lacey Koehn. Everyone in Van Horn can cast his or her vote at City Hall, during the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.