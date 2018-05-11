Voters elect a new mayor, councilmen, and school board trustees

By Lisa Morton

The General Election held last Saturday received an excellent turn-out and although it was not record-breaking, the trend toward early voting continues to increase. In the 2008 General Election, 759 ballots were cast, and this was mostly contributed to a 7.5 million-dollar Hospital Bond that was on the ballot. For 2018, there were a total of 592 votes cast with 313 Early Voting Ballots, 12 Mail Ballots, and 267 Election Day Ballots cast.

The City’s Mayor Pro-Tem, Pam Young will become Van Horn’s next Mayor as she received 280 votes to the 251 votes cast for Becky Brewster. For Alderman, incumbent Rodolfo “Rudy” Hinojos will retain his seat as he received 245 votes. Voters also elected Michael “Mike” Garibay with 248 votes cast for him. Marcial Gonzalez received 211 votes.

CCAISD Board will welcome two new members as the most votes received went to Jodi Corrales with 264 and Eduardo Seyffert at 187. Incumbent Jack “Coach” Dorris received 73 votes, Erica Urias received 170 votes, and Cody L. Davis received 179 votes in this race.

For the Culberson County Groundwater Conservation District, incumbent Vance Cottrell will retain his seat on the board with 343 votes and welcome newcomer Lacey Koehn who received 208 votes nudging-out incumbent Refugio G. Corrales who received 187 votes.

The Culberson Hospital District Board keeps incumbent Edwin Easley who received 195 votes and welcomes new board members Laura J. Reyes who received 259 votes and Joe Morales who received 355 votes. Incumbent Larry Simpson received 129 votes.