Commissioner seat on the line in Culberson County runoff

Two Democratic candidates for Precinct 2 on the Culberson County Commissioners Court are headed for a runoff election on May 22. Incumbent Raul Rodriguez, who has been representing Precinct 2 since 2015, faces challenger Joe Mike Balcazar.

In a three-person race in March, Rodriguez fell just short of the 50 percent needed to secure another term. There is no Republican challenger for the post in the November General Election.

The Democratic race for governor between Lupe Valdez and Andrew White is the only statewide runoff this year.

Voting in the Primary Runoff elections in Culberson County and the State of Texas is Tuesday, May 22. Early voting began Monday, May 14th and continues through Friday, May 18th at the County Clerk’s Office located at 300 La Caverna from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m to 5:00 p.m.

On Election Day, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., voting places for Precincts 1, 3-3, 3-5, and 4 have been consolidated. Voting for those Precincts will be taking place at the CCAISD Administration Building, 801 N. Fannin Street.

Precinct 2 voting will be taking place at the First United Methodist Church, 206 4th Street at the corner of 4th and Crockett Street.