Faith- ”Get back up”

By Pastor Donald Parker

A sports team often uses trick plays to catch the other team off guard, giving them the opportunity to score or at least make a big play. Spiritually speaking, Satan uses trick plays in our lives and it’s certainly not fun and games.

Jesus said this in John 10:10 “The thief (that being the devil) comes only to steal and kill and destroy; I have come that they may have life, and have it to the full.” And 1 Peter 5:8 says this about the devil “Stay alert! Watch out for your great enemy, the devil. He prowls around like a roaring lion, looking for someone to devour.” What you need to understand is that Satan’s sole purpose, his number one priority, is to steal your soul, ruin your life and have you eternally condemned to a real place called Hell. Satan uses his dirty tricks to trip us up, knock us down and leave us feeling useless, helpless and hopeless.

Satan is a liar. One of his dirty tricks is doubt. Satan wants us to doubt that God loves us and that God has a plan and a purpose for each of us. However, the Bible tells us in Jeremiah 29:11 For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” Satan, the liar doesn’t want you to believe that. He wants you to doubt God’s Word but don’t fall for it. Satan will remind you of all of your failures but don’t let him keep you down.

“Get Back Up!” God wants you to know that you matter to Him. You matter so much to Him, that He gave His one and only Son, Jesus to come to this earth and die a cruel death on a Roman cross to pay for every sin you have ever or will ever commit. Jesus died but he didn’t stay dead. He rose from the grave three days later defeating sin and death! He gives us the hope of eternal life in heaven with Him. God wants us to “Get Back Up” and follow Him daily and allow Him to work out His plan and purpose for our lives.

God is able to redeem us. In Isaiah 1:18 God says, “Though your sins are like scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they are red as crimson, they shall be like wool.” How can our sins be like scarlet and yet be white as snow? How can our sins be red like crimson yet be white as wool? This is possible because God is able to redeem you. He will help you turn your life around. He will forgive your sins and give you eternal life. You can give Jesus all that guilt, all that sin, all those poor choices and bad decisions. He will redeem you! He will help you “Get Back Up”!

