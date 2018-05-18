Local News Photos | Construction around Van Horn May 18, 2018 The former Pizza Pro, aka Little Papa’s will soon become an Uncle’s Convenience store. CCAISD new campus project continues to develope with both gymnasium structures taking on large statures. The Van Horn Advocate will have a new home by the end of summer. Advocate Editor Gilda Morales is busy remodeling the “Chileros”, Mr. Hernandez’ old building at 213 E. Broadway. Chevron Truck Stop has been closed for a complete renovation including fuel islands for a few weeks now.