Rodriguez keeps seat in runoff election Tuesday

Culberson County Clerk posted results from the Democratic Primary Runoff Election held Tuesday. Locally, Raul Rodriguez has been re-elected County Commissioner for Precinct 2 with 114 votes to Joe Mike Balcazar’s 64.

U.S. Representative, District 23 top Democratic vote-getter in Culberson County and the State was Gina Ortiz Jones who will face Republican Congressman Will Hurd in November.

In the race for Governor, Culberson and the State also carried Lupe Valdez to the runoff finish line. Valdez faces Republican Governor Greg Abbot in November.