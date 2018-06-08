Culberson Hospital enhances local emergency services

Culberson Hospital is proud to announce the addition of Avera eCARE® Emergency services in Van Horn.

Culberson Hospital provides emergency services to thousands of patients in the community each year. Open 24/7, the ER is equipped to handle any patient that comes through the door. However, access to a second set of eyes and ears can be beneficial in critical cases. The new eCARE Emergency service will provide that extra support to Culberson Hospital’s clinicians when needed.

At the push of a button, local physicians and emergency room staff have immediate, virtual access to a team of physicians and nurses who specialize in emergency medicine.

eCARE Emergency supports patient care in several ways: