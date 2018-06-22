CCAISD gives go-ahead for value limitation agreement for proposed solar plants

By Becky Brewster

The Culberson County-Allamoore ISD Board of Trustees met in Regular Session on June 19. The Trustees received an update on the K-12 Campus construction project from HB Construction Project Manager Manuel Quinones. Quinones provided pictures of the various components of the project.

After a lengthy executive session, the Board reviewed two applications for a Chapter 313 Value Limitation Agreement. Dale Cummings, representing Intersect Power, briefed the Board on the two applications that have been submitted for the solar projects: IP Aragorn LLC and IP Titan LLC.

The Board unanimously accepted the two applications for the Chapter 313 Value Limitation Agreements from Intersect Power for two solar production plants to be located in the northern portion of Culberson County. The applications will be reviewed for completeness and submitted to the Comptroller of Public Accounts. To facilitate the process, the Board retained the services of Powell and Leon to provide legal assistance and Jigsaw to provide financial assistance in the review and processing of the applications.

Assistant Principal Sondra McCoy presented a video on “Project Lead the Way” giving an overview of the project that the District will begin implementing during the next school year. She reminded the Board that the District has received a grant for the computer science “gateway” component for grades 6-8. She also noted that Project Lead the Way will ultimately be part of the curriculum at all grade levels. The program is “Launched” in grades K-5, progressing to “Gateways” in grades 6-8, followed by “Pathways” in grades 9-12. The “Pathways” encompass engineering, computer science, and biomedical science. The 2018-2019 curriculum will include an introduction to engineering for freshmen and sophomores. The Trustees approved expenditures of $40,000 from the Chevron donation for “Project Lead the Way” and $45,000 for the drone program.

In other business, the CCAISD Board members: