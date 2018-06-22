Obituaries- Raymundo N. Espudo

Raymundo N. Espudo, of Van Horn, entered eternal life on Thursday, June 14, at Lakewood Nursing Home in Carlsbad, New Mexico, he was 98.

Raymundo was born on January 23, 1920 in Marfa, to Jose Espudo and Genoveva Navares Espudo. He met and married the love of his life Cruz T. Espudo, upon his retirement, Raymundo and his wife Cruz moved to Van Horn, and enjoyed living there for 36 years.

Praying of The Most Holy Rosary was held on Wednesday, June 20, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church with Lolo Sanchez and Rolando Espudo. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, June 21, at Out Lady of Fatima Catholic Church with Father Apoliinar Samboni serving as Celebrant, with burial following at Van Horn Cemetery.

Those serving as pallbearers are: Israel Espudo, Rolando Espudo, Joe Mata, Leonel Hernandez, Ruben Hernandez, Michael Duran and Jesse Duran.

Raymundo was a loving, caring husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was a mechanic, and contractor by trade working for D.W. Wallace Company. He was very strong in his Catholic faith, by praying the Most Holy Rosary daily. He loved to dance, listen to music, and food. He especially enjoyed sugar cookies. He also was a Dallas Cowboy fan during the times that they would be winning. Raymundo also enjoyed driving the streets of Van Horn in his beloved Ford Ranger.

Raymundo is proceeded in death by his parents, his beloved wife Cruz T. Espudo, and one brother Chito Espudo.

Those left to honor and cherish the memory of Raymundo: his son Raul T. Espudo; three daughters Gloria T. Espudo, Geneva T. Espudo, and Rosie T. Espudo; one daughter in law Elosia R. Espudo; 17 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren, and 27 great grandchildren.

The Espudo family has entrusted Heritage Funeral Home of Van Horn with arrangements.

