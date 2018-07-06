Obituaries- Ernestina Espudo

It is with great sadness that the family of Ernestina Espudo announces her passing on July 2 at the age of 68.

The Espudo family will receive friends at Heritage Funeral Home Chapel, 704 W. Frontage Rd., on Thursday, July 5, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Praying of the Most Holy Rosary will be held at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 309 Almond St. on Thursday, July 5, at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July, at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, with Father Apolinar Samboni serving as Celebrant.

Pallbearers will be: Poncho Gonzales, Pete Gonzales, Mike Whitfield, Michael Whitfield, Robert Ruiz, and Eloy Lozano. Serving as Honorary Pallbearers are: Albert Gonzales, Raul Gonzales, and Travis Martin.

Ernestina will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 49 years Raul, her four daughters Corina Whitfield and her husband Michael, Christina Ruiz and her husband Robert, Veronica Daniels and Monica Espudo.

Ernestina will also be fondly remembered by her nine grandchildren; Michael, Myrissa, Eloy, Lorraine, Audrey, Brooke, Robert, Jr., Tina Marie, and Ryan.

Ernestina is preceded in death by her loving mother Guadalupe Gonzales, and her loving father Manuel Gonzales.

Also left to cherish her memories are her sisters; Diana, Gloria, Lupe, Elena, and brothers Pancho, Pete, Raul, and Albert.

Services will be under the direction of Heritage Funeral Home of Van Horn.