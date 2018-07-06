Shelter Summer Lunch Program on hold this year

By Edna Clark

The Board of Directors and Managers of the Van Horn Community Christian Shelter wish to thank our community for its support and strength over the last year. The Shelter has been able to provide housing, food, clothing, gasoline, and assistance to locals and transients during their times of need. All of this has continued throughout the illness and passing of Manager Javier Cabezuela. Jennifer and Samantha Cabezuela will remain in their roles as Shelter Managers.

The Shelter has been blessed with clothing and food donations and looks forward to continued donations. All donations are tax-deductible, and receipts are available for donors who wish to claim their donations on their income tax returns.

Non-perishable donations can be dropped off at any time at the west side front door. Perishable items and items for which receipts are needed should be dropped off after 5:30 p.m at the east side front door.

Overnight stays will be accepted beginning at 5:00 p.m. Those who stay overnight can expect a good meal, clean clothing, hot shower, safe place to sleep, and religious counseling if requested. A travel box of food is also provided if desired.

Due to Board Members’ busy summer schedules and illnesses, the Shelter will not be able to provide a Summer Lunch Program this year.

Any family that needs assistance with providing food for children is encouraged to come by the Shelter after 5:30 p.m. to pick up Emergency Food Boxes. These Boxes contain meats, vegetables, fruit, rice, beans, pasta, & snack items and are available to anyone in need at no charge.

Except for times of emergency, the Shelter is closed from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. daily. During these hours, Managers are cleaning and maintaining the building, as well as tending to personal needs.

Volunteers are still needed for sorting clothing and building repairs. Please call the Shelter at 432-283-1631, Jennifer Cabezuela at 915-309-4890, or Edna Clark at 713-447-4413 with any questions or concerns.