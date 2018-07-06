Van Horn student scholar presents McNair research at Sul Ross July 10

Courtesy of Dominique Vargas, McNair Program Director

Fifteen Sul Ross State University students, including Fabian Baeza of Van Horn, will present their undergraduate research findings July 9-10 at Sul Ross as a part of the 2018 McNair Summer Research Institute. Student research fields include: criminal justice, animal science, chemistry, geology, psychology, music, business, digital art, literature, and kinesiology.

The presentations will take place at 1:00pm in Lawrence Hall room 309, and community members are welcome to join Sul Ross faculty, staff, and students in attendance.

Baeza, a 2016 graduate of Van Horn High School, will present An Assessment of Region 18 Texas High School Football Athletes’ Knowledge and Attitude Towards Concussions on July 10.

Honoring an astronaut who died in the 1986 space shuttle explosion, the U.S. Department of Education’s Ronald E. McNair Post-baccalaureate Achievement Program is designed to encourage first generation, low-income students and minority undergraduates to consider careers in college teaching and to prepare them for doctoral study.

Students who participate in the program are provided with faculty mentors, tuition, a room and board scholarship, and a $2,000 stipend upon completion of their projects. In addition to the annual McNair-Tafoya Symposium held at Sul Ross in October, students are encouraged to present their findings at state and national conferences.

For more information on the McNair Program, contact Dominque Vargas at (432) 837-8019 or [email protected]