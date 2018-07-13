County establishes reinvestment zone

By Becky Brewster

Culberson County Commissioners met in Regular Session on Monday. Commissioners held a public hearing regarding the establishment of a reinvestment zone which would allow for the granting of tax abatements for companies that build new facilities in the zone. The Court then adopted a resolution to create the Culberson County Reinvestment Zone Number 1 in the northern part of the County. The zone will encompass 11 Sections in Block 46 of University Lands. Following the creation of the Reinvestment Zone, the County approved tax abatement agreements for IP Aragorn LLC and IP Titan LLC for the development of two solar plants within the zone.

Judge Urias distributed the site plans and elevations for the Culberson County Safety Rest Area. He reported that the bid letting is scheduled for November 6, 2018 with a construction start date of January 20, 2019. The facility is scheduled to be opened in 2020. Urias reported that the rest area will include 28 spaces for cars, 27 truck spaces, 2 sets of restrooms, picnic arbors, a playground and a stargazing area.

Judge Urias reported that the architects for the airport improvements will be meeting with him to discuss the $1.7 million grant project for the Culberson County Airport. He noted that the County is required to provide a 10% match for the project.

