Elvira Vallejo Melendez, of Valentine, Texas passed away in El Paso, Texas on July 4.

Rosary Service was held in Alpine at Geeslin Chapel at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, July 9, with Deacon Paul Lister as officiant. Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 10, in Valentine at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Fr. John Paul Madanu as officiant. Burial followed at the Valentine cemetery. Alpine Memorial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Melendez was born in Valentine, Texas on January 3, 1927 to Francisco and Francisca Vallejo. She was a homemaker.

She is survived by her daughters Norma V. Gonzalez, Diana Granado and Cassandra Ray, 4 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by a sister, Estella V. Barraza.

She was preceded in death by her husband Alejandro C. Melendez, sisters; Elena Pantoja, Elidia Gomez ,Consuelo Ramirez, Ida Morales and brothers; Octaviano Vallejo, Eliseo Vallejo and Benjamin Vallejo.