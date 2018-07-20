After long delay, clinic nears completion

By Becky Brewster

The Culberson County Hospital District met in Regular Session on July 11. The Board received an update on the clinic construction project. The architect inspected the project for final completion on July 5 and is preparing a final punch list for any items still remaining. This work will not include the completion of the façade. The hospital district board of directors is working to get the clinic open as soon as possible. The Board also directed the District’s Attorney to proceed with the mediation and arbitration requirements as discussed in closed session.

The Board also heard a report from Dale Cummings, a tax advisor to Intersect Power, regarding two applications for a Chapter 312 Tax Abatement Agreement for two proposed solar energy projects in Culberson County about 50 miles north of Van Horn. The Board approved a 10-year tax abatement agreement for IP Titan LLC and IP Aragorn LLC to be located in the reinvestment zone established by Culberson County. During this ten-year period, 90% of the project value will be subject to abatement.

The Board discussed a proposal to rename Eisenhower Street to Dr. Lipsey Road. All but one property owner located on Eisenhower Street objected to the name change. The District also noted the hardship such a name change would place on Culberson Hospital and Van Horn Rural Health Clinic due to licensing, Medicare, Medicaid, insurances, etc. However, the District was enthusiastic about honoring Dr. Lipsey in some way. As the hospital campus renovations continue, the District will consider the most effective way to commemorate Dr. Lipsey’s service to the community. Funds have already been set aside to commission a plaque to place inside the hospital.

In other business, the Culberson County Hospital District: •Elected Board officers for 2018-2020. • Updated signatories at the bank. • Heard reports on recruitment efforts. • Approved accounts payable. • Approved financial reports. • Approved one tax sales proposal and denied four.