Guadalupe Mountains National Park welcomes National Park Service Teacher Ranger Teacher

Salt Flat, Texas – Guadalupe Mountains National Park has been selected as one of 50 National Park Service (NPS) units to receive funding for a 2018 Teacher Ranger Teacher.

The National Park Service Teacher Ranger Teacher (TRT) program is an extended professional development opportunity for educators from K-12 schools to learn about the resources and educational materials available through the National Park Service. The TRT program offer teachers a unique opportunity to infuse their teaching skills with NPS-based Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education resources and the use of primary sources and place-based learning.

Guadalupe Mountains National Park’s TRT is Hannah VanScotter, a 6th to 11th grade science instructor at Jefferson Montessori Academy in Carlsbad, NM and adjunct geology/geography instructor at NMSU-Carlsbad. As part of the TRT program. VanScotter will design a lesson plan for use in local schools, work with the national park to create new interpretive content for educational use, and represent the park in programs throughout the upcoming school year.

The Teacher Ranger Teacher Program is the centerpiece of a larger NPS Teacher Corps, a concept that incorporates ways that educators interact with the NPS including volunteerism, teacher workshops, professional development seminars, and park-based activities that include teacher involvement.

For more information, visit the park website (nps.gov/gumo), follow Guadalupe Mountains National Park on Facebook (@guadalupe.mountains) and Instagram (@guadalupemountainsnps), or call 915-828-3251 for more details.